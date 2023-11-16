BNP tries to foil polls sensing defeat: Hasan

AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurates the photographic exhibition ‘Rupashi Bangla’ organised by Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association (BPJA) at the Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy on Thursday (16 November). Photo: PID

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP is trying to foil the coming election sensing its defeat.

"BNP has no scope to go to the common people as its leaders are busy carrying out clandestine arsons like an underground party," he said.

Hasan, also the information and broadcasting minister, said this after inaugurating the photographic exhibition 'Rupashi Bangla' organised by Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association (BPJA) at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy here.

Director General of Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, BPJA president Indrajit Kumar Ghose and its general secretary Kazi Borhan Uddin, among others, were present on the occasion.

Dr Hasan said BNP failed to foil the elections in 2014 and 2018. Now BNP's strength is much less than 2014 and 2018, he said.

He said, "A political party cannot harm common people and destroy public property. Only the terrorists can do this. By unleashing terror BNP has its character as a political party."

The minister said many BNP leaders have no case or arrest warrant, but they are not seen on the streets. In fact, they have no courage to appear before people for their crimes on 28 October.

Hasan said, "BNP-Jamaat has lost their popularity, denying giving any statement against Israeli atrocities in Gaza. They have hurt the Muslims of the country making them an ally of a terrorist state."

The information minister said many BNP leaders would take part in the election despite the party refusing to take part in the polls. Yesterday, two BNP central leaders disclosed it and many others are waiting to announce.

Hasan said, the upcoming election would be held according to the schedule and a new government would be constituted with popular vote. Voters would also take part in the poll enthusiastically, he said.

Dr Hasan said, USA is a close friend of Bangladesh and both countries have multidimensional relations including in the areas of combating terrorism.

"We give value to their advice. But we will have to take decisions as per the expectations of the country's people to protect democracy," he said.

The information minister said, "Awami League is always in favour of a culture of discourse. But dialogue cannot be held with any terrorist."

Hasan extended thanks to the association for organising the exhibition, saying a picture is stronger than a word.

He also appreciated the photojournalists for their devotion to carry out their professional duties.