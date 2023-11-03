BNP top brass cannot avoid responsibility of anarchy: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the BNP's top leaders cannot avoid responsibility for creating anarchy on 28 October.

"Top BNP leaders took a decision and on that decision, their activists attacked the chief justice's residence, judge's complex, women, and killed a police constable. So, they cannot escape the responsibility," he told journalists.

The minister paid tributes to portraits of the four national leaders at the old central jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.

"If they are not found guilty in the police investigation, then will be acquitted. Otherwise, their names will be included in the chargesheet. They have given hartal-blockade, they have held rallies. We have seen that. Earlier, they kept their promises in previous rallies. But on 28 October, they started violence," he added.

Kamal said, "Our women workers were attacked while passing the chief justice's residence to join the peace rally. When the police went to protect them, they [BNP] also attacked police. They also engaged in atrocity one after another and killed a policeman. They also attacked journalists."

Besides, they attacked on police hospital, set fire to ambulance and vandalised other vehicles and valuables, the minister said, adding that a policeman died in October 28 attack and another is fighting for life.

"If we review all issues, none who was present on that day can avoid responsibility of creating the horrible situation. On that day, they were supposed to stay at Nightingale intersection, but they took position in front of the chief justice's residence for the purpose of attacking," he added.

The minister, however, said those who were caught on video footage of the anarchy were being identified, adding, "We installed many high quality cameras on the roads; they destroyed cameras on the day. Still, we have enough evidence."

Earlier in the morning, Awami League leaders paid their respects to four national leaders at Banani graveyard. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the central leaders. They offered munajat for the departed souls of four martyred national leaders.

On August 15, 1975, anti-independence domestic and foreign conspirators killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members. Shortly after this, four national leaders, who were close political associates of Bangabandhu, were killed in Dhaka Central Jail.