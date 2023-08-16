BNP threatens tougher programmes demanding Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury addressing at a milad and doa mahfil at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday, marking the 79th birthday of party chairperson Khaleda Zia. Photo: UNB

The BNP has threatened to announce tougher programmes if the government does not allow its ailing party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for receiving advanced treatment.

"The people of Bangladesh will not remain silent if steps are not taken immediately to ensure the treatment of our leader Begum Khaleda Zia abroad," BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said while speaking at a milad and doa mahfil on Wednesday (16 August).

BNP arranged the programme at its Nayapaltan central office, marking the 79th birthday of party chairperson Khaleda Zia. The party's all city and district units also arranged the milad and doa mahfil seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of Khaleda.

Mentioning that their party has a scheduled protest programme on 19 August, Khosru said, "Later, if necessary, tougher programmes can be announced demanding the treatment of our leader. Everyone must be ready for it.''

He said Khaleda's life has to be saved to restore democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh.

"The entire nation is now moving in that direction. I'm sure that we'll be able free our leader [Khaleda] and ensure her treatment so that she can return to the political arena," Khosru said.

Khosru, a BNP standing committee member, alleged that the government is deliberately pushing Khaleda toward death by not giving her a scope to receive advanced treatment abroad ignoring the repeated requests of doctors.

He said the government along with those who sent Khaleda Zia to jail in false cases and those who are depriving her of her treatment must be accountable in the days to come.

"The judiciary is now being used as a political weapon. Our leader and mother of democracy [Khaleda] was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a false case using the judiciary as a political weapon. People of Bangladesh can no longer remain silent since the judiciary, their last hope and resort, has become a political weapon," the BNP leader said.

He said foreign countries alongside the people of Bangladesh are worried about the BNP chief's ailments and treatment and many of them asked the Bangladesh government through letters to take measures for her treatment.

On 9 August, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for health checkups and treatment as she fell sick and she has been receiving treatment under close observation of doctors in a cabin at the hospital since then.

Khaleda has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case by a lower court on 8 February 2018. On 25 March 2020, the BNP chief was released from jail upon an executive order on some conditions considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.