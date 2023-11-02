BNP a 'terrorist party', no dialogue with them: Quader

Politics

UNB
02 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:58 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said there can be no dialogue with BNP terming it a" terrorist party."

"They (BNP) have returned to their old pattern of sabotage and terrorism. So there can be no dialogue with terrorists," he said today while briefing reporters at the Road Transport and Highways Division in the Secretariat.

"Our prime minister has said there will be no dialogue with a terrorist group. I'm also saying no dialogue with them," said the AL leader.

"BNP has been called for dialogue many times. The Election Commission has called them, the president has called them, but they will not go for dialogue," added Quader.

"They (BNP) are the ones who have foiled their own movement; they have been shunned after attacking the chief justice's house, police, and killing a law enforcer," added the minister.

"According to the constitution of the country, the election will be held on time. Other countries do not hold elections based on our advice, so why should we listen to them?" the AL leader said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh politics / BNP

