BNP is like a 'terrible blister': Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has once again taken a dig at BNP calling the party a "terrible blister" in the country's political arena.

He said, "BNP is the master of politics of terror and conspiracy on the soil of Bangladesh. As long as this terrible blister exists, there will remain murders, conspiracies, terrorism, and all kinds of unrest."

"They don't want elections. They seek to come to power through conspiracy," he added while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at Banani Graveyard on the 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal on today (5 August).

Marking the occasion, Quader said, "Birthdays are such a happy occasion. However, Sheikh Kamal's birthday revives the melancholy of the painful past."

At the time, he blamed Ziaur Rahman for 15 August 1975 and Tarique Rahman for 21 August grenade attack while calling them the mastermind of tragedies.

"This family is the mastermind of all the tragedies, including 15 August. It is the one which had started the politics of murder and conspiracy in Bangladesh," he further said.