BNP takes to streets for public meeting tomorrow, AL for peace programmes

The BNP is all set to hold a public meeting in the capital tomorrow (Friday) as part of its anti-government movement ahead of the 12th national elections, while the Awami League will also be in the field with its "peace" programmes.

The opposition party meeting will take place on the Shyamoli Club Field in the Shyamoli area at 2pm whereas the Dhaka South Awami League and the City Jubo League units of the ruling party will hold "peace meetings'' on the Bangabandhu Avenue and in the Kajla area, respectively, at 3pm. The BNP also scheduled another public meeting in front of Pirjangi Majar at Matijheel the next day.

Talking to The Business Standard, Awami League sources said the party will be vigilant around the BNP's programmes until the next election. They will continue their "peace rallies" whenever the BNP calls meetings.

Meanwhile, sources at the BNP said their party is going for a "do or die" movement. To make this happen, BNP leaders – from high-ups to grassroots – are making extensive preparations. Acting Chairperson Tariq Rahman is also having direct virtual meetings with the leaders of the party and its allies.

"BNP says it will not come to the election and make a halt. We will see who stops whom," Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said in a programme at Dhanmondi yesterday. "We will resist all conspiracies against the election," he, also bridges minister, added.

Earlier on 13 May, BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the country's "political storm" is inevitable. "This government will have to leave power in that storm."

Mentioning that the BNP will not compromise on the demand for a caretaker government, he added that the Awami League government has no support at home and abroad.

The BNP has announced to hold eight public meetings and rallies in Dhaka alone this month. In the next months, programmes such as strikes and blockades may come, insiders hinted.

The voting for 12th parliamentary elections is supposed to be held in December this year or January next year and the election schedule is expected to be announced within a few months. Still, there is no sign of dialogue between the two main political parties. The BNP is determined on its demand for a caretaker government while the Awami League is reluctant to care for the BNP as it is out of the parliament.