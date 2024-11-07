BNP to take out rally in city on Friday marking 7 Nov

UNB
07 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 06:43 pm

BNP to take out rally in city on Friday marking 7 Nov

The rally is scheduled to be brought out at 2:30pm from BNP’s Nayapaltan central office

BNP to take out rally in city on Friday marking 7 Nov

BNP is all set to take out a rally tomorrow in the capital to observe 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day', commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975. 

The rally is scheduled to be brought out at 2:30pm from BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

It will then proceed to Manik Mia Avenue via Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban, Engineering Institute, Shahbagh, Hotel Intercontinental, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar and Farmgate.

Senior BNP leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will briefly address the gathering before the rally begins.

Similar rallies will be arranged in every division of the country.

BNP standing committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said they have already made the necessary preparations to ensure the rally's success and massive participation from its rank and file. 

"This will be a massive rally that will make history. The martyrs of August 5 will be remembered in the rally," he said.

Zahid said the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies from Dhaka's south and north city units will participate in large numbers.

Besides, he said, BNP leaders and activists from districts around Dhaka, including Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Munshiganj, will also join the rally.

On 31 October, BNP declared a 10-day programme to mark the day extensively, aiming to highlight its true historical significance and background for the younger generation. 

As part of the programme, the party flag was hoisted atop all its offices across the country on Thursday morning.

BNP leaders and activists, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, placed wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of their party founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.

The party also arranged a discussion meeting at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

On 7 November 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.   

