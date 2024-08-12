BNP suspends upazila leader for attacking Hindu houses in Khulna

Khulna BNP has suspended Paikgachha upazila general secretary for allegedly attacking the home of Hindu businessman Shivapad Mondal in the Soladana Union.

Victim Shivapad Mondal said the attackers, led by upazila BNP general secretary Enamul Haque, carried out vandalism and stole approximately 14 to 15 bhori of gold ornaments and Tk40,000 in cash. They then set fire to his entire home, destroying all belongings.

The attackers also burned a microbus parked in front of his house, he added.

Shivapad Mondal made the complaint to district BNP leaders.

In response, SM Monirul Hasan Bappi, member secretary of Khulna district BNP, said, "The attack on Mondal's house was carried out by Enamul Haque and his associates. Following an investigation, Enamul Haque has been temporarily suspended from the party [BNP]."

Meanwhile, Enamul Haque claimed that the attack is politically motivated, arguing that he is being unfairly blamed for the attack. He insisted that he was actually trying to protect Hindu homes and not involved in the violence.

Amit, president of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council for Khulna, said similar attacks on Hindu homes and businesses have occurred across various upazilas, including Rupsha and Paikgachha.

Around 20 homes in the vicinity of Jorakhhal Market in Khulna city were attacked, with many businesses also looted, he said.

"On 5 August, a group of miscreants attacked his three-storey house in Khulna city. They attempted to break into the main gate but, failing to do so, caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building."

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of the Khulna metropolitan BNP, said that 14 BNP members have been issued show-cause notices in connection with the attacks in the city. Failure to provide an explanation could result in their expulsion from the party.

Two individuals have been temporarily expelled and seven others have received show-cause notices from the district BNP.

Satyananda Dutt, secretary of the Khulna branch of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front, confirmed that no temples were damaged during the attacks. However, he noted that a shrine was targeted.

He claimed that while some Hindu community members have suffered from attacks, vandalism, looting, and encroachments, these incidents were not specifically targeting Hindus. Instead, he suggested they are retaliatory actions against the alleged injustices and oppression inflicted by the ruling Awami League government during its tenure.

He added that in areas where 10 Muslims were affected by the violence, only one Hindu was impacted, challenging any claims that the situation was disproportionately harmful to Hindus.

Meanwhile, Hindu community people have started protesting in Khulna with eight point demands. On Monday afternoon, they held a rally at Picture Palace in Khulna, raising these demands.