BNP supporters hold march procession in London to press home their demands

Politics

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

BNP supporters hold march procession in London to press home their demands

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters held a mass procession in London demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and national elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

The "March for Democracy and Human Rights" started in London's Hyde Park and ended near the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday (30 August).

At the end of the march, UK BNP President MA Malek, General Secretary M Kaisar Ahmed, Senior Joint General Secretary Parvez Mallick and other senior leaders handed over a memorandum to the British Prime Minister's office.

"UK BNP and other organisations have been campaigning for a month, including the distribution of leaflets, to make the public march a success. At least 20 thousand people participated in the march. The presence of people from various community and professional associations has been remarkable," UK BNP President MA Malek said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"The only reason for this spontaneous presence is the Zia family. The presence of this many people proves that the Bangladeshi diaspora is with Bangladesh and the Zia family in the crisis and will continue to be in the future," UK BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Parvez Mallick.

BNP leaders, activists and supporters from different cities and towns of the United Kingdom joined the march organised by the UK branch of BNP.

Many were seen taking part in the procession with their families. At this time, the activists raised various slogans demanding the resignation of the AL government. Many carried the national flag of Bangladesh in their hands.

The demonstrators also demanded the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the allowing her to receive medical treatment abroad. They also demanded the withdrawal of all cases against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Awami League / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

21h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

12m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans