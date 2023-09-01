BNP supporters hold march procession in London to press home their demands

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters held a mass procession in London demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and national elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

The "March for Democracy and Human Rights" started in London's Hyde Park and ended near the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday (30 August).

At the end of the march, UK BNP President MA Malek, General Secretary M Kaisar Ahmed, Senior Joint General Secretary Parvez Mallick and other senior leaders handed over a memorandum to the British Prime Minister's office.

"UK BNP and other organisations have been campaigning for a month, including the distribution of leaflets, to make the public march a success. At least 20 thousand people participated in the march. The presence of people from various community and professional associations has been remarkable," UK BNP President MA Malek said.

"The only reason for this spontaneous presence is the Zia family. The presence of this many people proves that the Bangladeshi diaspora is with Bangladesh and the Zia family in the crisis and will continue to be in the future," UK BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Parvez Mallick.

BNP leaders, activists and supporters from different cities and towns of the United Kingdom joined the march organised by the UK branch of BNP.

Many were seen taking part in the procession with their families. At this time, the activists raised various slogans demanding the resignation of the AL government. Many carried the national flag of Bangladesh in their hands.

The demonstrators also demanded the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the allowing her to receive medical treatment abroad. They also demanded the withdrawal of all cases against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

