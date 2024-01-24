BNP suffers from extreme frustration: FM Hasan

The BNP is suffering from extreme frustration as the party leaders now can realise that boycotting the 7 January election was suicidal, Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said today (24 January).

"Today, the whole world is congratulating the prime minister for being newly elected. It has made them (BNP leaders) upset and (they) are talking nonsense," he said.

The AL leader said this while talking to reporters after paying homage to martyr of 1969 Mass Uprising Matiur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at Matiur's memorial at Nabakumar Institution in the city's Bakshi Bazar area, said a foreign ministry press release.

Hasan along with other party leaders paid the tributes to Matiur on behalf of the AL, marking the Mass Uprising Day.

Noting that BNP-Jamaat had denied the struggles for liberation he said, "Our independence came under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman . . . Matiur Rahman had devoted his life to accelerate our freedom. We pay respect to him."

Replying to a question from journalists over the upcoming upazila polls, the AL joint general secretary said 'Boat' will be no more as an election symbol for upazila elections.

"We have been discussing holding the local government elections without party symbols for a long time. The decision was not made suddenly. It was under discussion for almost two years. The decision was, however, taken in the last working committee meeting (of AL)," Hasan said.

AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Central Working Committee Member Nirmal Chatterjee were present on the occasion, among others.