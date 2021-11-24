BNP submits memo to Dhaka DC’s office demanding Khaleda's treatment

BNP today submitted a memorandum to the Dhaka deputy commissioner's office as part of a central programme demanding release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and for her advanced medical treatment abroad.



The memorandum was handed over on behalf of Dhaka district BNP unit on Wednesday at around 11:30am.



BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvy, Dhaka divisional BNP co-organising secretary Abdus Salam, Dhaka district BNP leaders Abu Ashfaq, Dewan Salauddin, Nipun Roy Chowdhury and other leaders of local BNP affiliates were present.



BNP submitted memorandums to all the Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices across the country today.



BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.



Khaleda, the 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.



The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.



They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.



On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.