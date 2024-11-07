BNP submits 5 names to search committee for EC formation

Politics

UNB
07 November, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 12:48 am

File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The BNP yesterday (6 November) submitted five names to the search committee formed by the interim government to appoint the next chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed and Joint Secretary General Shohiduddin Chowdury Anee submitted the list of the names to the Cabinet Division, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.

A party leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the list proposed by the BNP includes the names of former members of the judiciary, former bureaucrats, a former military officer and a woman. 

Meanwhile, the 12-party alliance submitted five names to the search committee on Wednesday afternoon. 

The list was handed over to the Cabinet Secretary's office, said the alliance spokesperson and Bangladesh LDP Chairman Shahadat Hossain Salim.

On 31 October, the government formed the search committee for the formation of the Election Commission. 

The search committee will recommend names to the President for the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners (ECs) in accordance with Section 3 of the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022."

The six-member search committee is chaired by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division.

On Sunday, the search committee called on political parties, professional organisations, and individuals to submit potential candidates to the Cabinet Division by 7 November. 

Each party, organisation, or individual may propose up to five names, along with their full CVs. 
 

BNP / Election Commission / Bangladesh

