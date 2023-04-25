BNP strategically avoids elections: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is strategically avoiding the elections.

"To avoid elections is a political strategy of the BNP, when all major parties are taking part in the elections. It's not a failure of the Election Commission," said the commissioner while talking to reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

He further argued that the party never excused the Election Commission's alleged failure as a reason for not taking part in the election.

"BNP never said it does not have trust in the commission and we have so far held all elections fairly and will maintain that," he added.

Calling upon the BNP to take part in the election, he said, "We've always wanted the BNP to take part in the election and evaluate us, and the commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, is willing to do the same," he added.

About the upcoming elections in five city corporations, EC Alamgir said the candidates will not be allowed to run campaigns once the election symbols are decided.

He said action will be taken if the election code of conduct is not abided by them after picking up the symbols.

Commenting on political parties' showdown ahead of elections, he said the existing law does not allow any activity.

"But such is the culture we have. It is not possible to change it overnight," the commissioner said, warning that the commission will revoke candidacy if anyone attempts to create any such demonstrations .

He also hoped to hold the meeting with city corporation candidates as soon as possible to prevent the breach of the election code of conduct.