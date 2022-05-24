BNP starts pro-democracy movement dialogue with political parties

Politics

UNB
24 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

BNP starts pro-democracy movement dialogue with political parties

Fakhrul said the lost rights can be restored only by establishing 'a true government and parliament of the people after ousting the current fascist regime'

UNB
24 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP has held a meeting with Nagorik Oikya on Tuesday (24 May), formally kick-starting a dialogue with other opposition parties aimed at forging unity to launch a greater movement for restoration of democracy.

"We've started talks for waging a greater movement to restore democracy and people's lost rights, including the right to vote," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the conference room of Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad building in the city's Topkhana Road.

He said the lost rights can be restored only by establishing "a true government and parliament of the people after ousting the current fascist regime."

"People of the country are expecting that the opposition parties will wage a fruitful and effective movement in unison and a change will come through it for establishing a government and parliament of people," the BNP leader said.

He said they will also talk to other political parties and they hope that they will be able to initiate a joint movement by ending the dialogue quickly. "We hope we can do it very soon."

Fakhrul said the main points of their discussion today were the restoration of democracy, establishing a polls-time neutral government based on the opinions of the political parties, reconstituting the Election Commission, forming a national government, release of Khaleda Zia and all other opposition leaders arrested in fictitious cases, withdrawal of those cases and stopping repression on opposition leaders and activists.

"We held an effective discussion in a cordial environment. We hope our talks with other parties will also be fruitful and we'll be able to present a movement programme very soon," he said.

Fakhrul along with BNP leaders Abdus Salam and Jahiruddin Swapan came to Nagorik Oikya's office around 5pm and had one and a half hours of discussion with Mahmudur Rahman Manna and his party's senior leaders.

Nagorik Oikya convener Manna said they discussed the basic issues of waging a movement. "All opposition parties in the country are saying that a fair, good, acceptable election can't be held under the current government."

On this basis, he said they will continue a movement until achieving victory for establishing a neutral government to hold a credible national election. "We are considering this meeting as a step towards launching a greater movement."

Earlier in the day, Fakhrul announced to start the dialogue at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

The BNP leader said their party's standing committee took the decision at its virtual meeting on Monday (23 May) night.

He said they will talk to the political parties and finalise the outline of a united movement through the discussions.

The BNP leader said they will sit with other opposition parties in phases.

Asked whether they will hold a discussion with Jamaat-e-Islami, Fakhrul said they want to talk to every party, including Jamaat.

Replying to another question about the existence of the 20-party alliance, it has not been abolished yet. "We'll finalise the future course of the alliance through the talks."

Responding to a question, he said they are not going to call their new political platform an alliance. "The format will be finalised through discussions."

 

Top News

BNP / poll / Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

13h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

15h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

4h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

5h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide