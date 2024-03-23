BNP started opposing India as they have no other political issue: Quader

The BNP has started opposing India as they have no other political issue, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (23 March).



"Since the Pakistani period, a common propaganda is spread whenever there is no other political issue. And that is the anti-India issue. It is used against Awami League. Earlier, such issue was used against Bangabandhu, now against his daughter Sheikh Hasina," he said.



Quader said these while addressing an iftar items and Eid gifts distribution ceremony at the AL's Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon area.



The AL general secretary said BNP holds iftar party, on the other hand, Awami League distributes iftar items among the poor people.



"BNP arranges iftar party for taking food. On the other hand, we distribute iftar items for common people. This is the difference between the BNP and the Awami League," he said.



He urged his party leaders and workers to spread the initiative of distribution of iftar items among the common people across the capital.



Quader said BNP does politics for exercising power and making development for themselves.



On the other hand, Awami League is a party which works for changing the fortune of the people.



The minister said India was beside Bangladesh to resist the conspiracy of thwarting the national polls in the country.



Over 41% of voters cast their votes in favor of Sheikh Hasina in the national polls to allow her to form the government again, he said.



Even after that the conspirators are saying India brought AL to power, he said.

People of Bangladesh cast their vote and India didn't cast vote rather "they stayed beside us to resist the conspiracy of thwarting the national polls", he said.



About the price hike of essentials, he said price of some products including onion is reducing. Price will reduce further and it will be brought within the people's purchasing capacity, he hoped.



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, Awami League Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, AL's National Committee Member valiant freedom fighter Abdul Baten also spoke, with Dhaka District Awami League President Benzir Ahmed in the chair.



Dhaka District AL general secretary Paniruzzaman Torun conducted the programme.