BNP stages sit-in demanding Hasina's trial

Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP) has staged demonstration in different districts protesting the ongoing conspiracies against the state and demanding trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for conducting mass killing across the country during the recent mass uprising.

Bhola BNP organised a sit-in programme around 12 noon today in front of the Bhola press club, chaired by Bhola district BNP convener Golam Nabi Alamgir.

"After losing power, the Awami League who has destroyed country's every sector including law and order situation as well as education system, has been hatching conspiracies against the state after being defeated by the people", BNP leaders said in the rally.

Each sector of the country needs to be restored and reformed, the BNP leaders said, adding, "None of the wrongdoers involved in crime, corruption and looting in the previous regime would be spared".



Bhola district BNP Senior Joint Convener Shafiur Rahman Kiron, member secretary Raisul Alam, Joint convener Harunur Rashid, Sadar Upaila member secretary Helal Uddin, District Jubodal president Jamaluddin Liton, general Secretary Abdul Kader Selim, District Swechasebak Dal president Jamil Hossen Adut, general Secretary Khandokar Al Amin, Chattra Dal Acting president Jasim Uddin and general secretary Al Amin Hawlader.



Besides, Naogaon district BNP staged sit-in programme in front of the party office protesting the mass killing of student-people and demanding trail to all including Sheikh Hasina involved in the mass killing of student-people in the recent uprising.



Presided over by District BNP convener Abu Bakar Siddik Nannu, the rally was also addressed by BNP joint convener Bayejid Hossen Polash, BNP central leader and Naogaon municipality mayor Shahidul Islam Tuku and district BNP former general secretary Jahidul islam Dhalu, among others.

