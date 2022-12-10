BNP to stage demonstrations across cities on 13 Dec

Politics

10 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
BNP to stage demonstrations across cities on 13 Dec

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage mass procession and demonstration in major cities including the Dhaka metropolis to protest the killing and arrest of its men, said the party's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. 

Besides, the party will bring out another mass procession across the major cities on 24 December to press home their 10-point demand, the BNP leader said. 

Khandaker Mosharraf expressed his hope that the programmes will be observed simultaneously. 

