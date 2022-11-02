BNP stages demo in Dhaka protesting arrest warrants for Tarique, Zubaida 

Politics

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

BNP stages demo in Dhaka protesting arrest warrants for Tarique, Zubaida 

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 03:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of BNP have staged a demonstration in Dhaka protesting the arrest warrants issued against the party's acting chairperson Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

BNP supporters were seen bringing our procession in front of their Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday noon.

Earlier yesterday (2 November), Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Asaduzzaman's issued the warrants against the couple.

The court had also directed the officer-in-charge of Cantonment police station to submit the progress report on the execution of the arrest warrants against them by 5 January.

According to case dockets, the ACC filed a case on 26 September, 2007 at the capital's Kafrul police station against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and Tariq Rahman's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk4 crore 81 lakh 53 thousand 561 beyond the declared income and concealing the information of assets and acquiring assets outside the known income.

On 31 March, 2009, the investigation officer of the case pressed charges against them at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka.

Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu has been dropped from the case following her passing away.

On 25 June this year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida as "fugitives" and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing and initiation of the graft case.

Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Tarique Rahman / Zubaida Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

5h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

7h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

6h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

6h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names