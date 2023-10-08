BNP to stage countrywide public rallies tomorrow

The BNP has declared countrywide public rallies, including the capital, on Monday (8 October) demanding party chief Khaleda Zia's release and sending her abroad for medical treatment.

The rally will be held in front of the party's head office in Nayapaltan at 2:00pm on the initiative of the party's Dhaka North and South Units in the capital.

The party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and senior leaders will address the Dhaka programme.

Aminul Haque, member secretary of BNP's Dhaka North Unit, said every programme becomes amassed with spontaneous participation of the people.

"They are continuously participating in BNP rallies, marches or road marches as a show of no-confidence against the government. This support of the people is the strength of our movement," he said.

Earlier on 5 October, BNP announced a six-day fresh programme, including a mass rally in Dhaka on 18 October, to mount pressure on the government to accept the opposition's one-point demand.

The programmes began on 7 October and would end with the public rally on 18 October in Dhaka.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would no longer hold road marches as they would observe all programmes mainly in Dhaka in the days to come.

He said they are refraining from any programme during the period of Durga Puja, but they will come up with tougher programmes after the religious festival of the Hindu community.

The other opposition parties will also observe a similar programme simultaneously to press home the one-point demand that includes the resignation of the current government, holding the next election under a neutral government and the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.

The programmes include a teachers' rally on 7 October in Dhaka while rallies across the country including in Dhaka, on 9 October, students' convention in Dhaka on 12 October, a mass-hunger strike on 14 October across the country, including in Dhaka, a youth rally in Dhaka on 16 October and a mass rally in Dhaka on 18 October.