BNP speaks to media ahead of Saturday rallies, AL to hold press conference this afternoon

Politics

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 12:33 pm

“If our rally in Nayapaltan is obstructed, the government will have to take responsibility,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said

Photo: TBS
BNP held a press conference at the party's central office in Nayapaltan at 11am today ahead of its 28 October rally.

"If our rally in Nayapaltan is obstructed, the government will have to take responsibility," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said speaking at the press conference.

Govt will be liable if Nayapaltan rally obstructed: Mirza Fakhrul

Responding to a question from the journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is nothing to allow, it is our constitutional right to hold a rally. Our rally will be completely peaceful."

Meanwhile, in a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Thursday (26 October), the party said it will hold a press conference at Bangabandhu Avenue Awami League office at 4pm on Friday (27 October).

Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will speak at the press conference, it added.

