BNP, some foreign entities behind conspiracy to foil elections: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

BNP, some foreign entities behind conspiracy to foil elections: Quader

He also mentioned that the country is going through a challenging period

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 07:16 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

The BNP, along with some foreign entities, are behind the conspiracy to disrupt the upcoming national elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The BNP is using tactics of terror and conspiracy to obstruct the national elections. Certain foreign entities are involved in it as well," Quader said while talking to reporters at Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban in Tejgaon on Tuesday (12 December).

"The motivations behind these actions could relate to aspirations for military dominance and geopolitical advantages in the region," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that the country is going through a challenging period, the AL general secretary said the challenge must be overcome with dignity.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the upcoming elections will be conducted in a fair manner. 

Mentioning that the Leader of the Opposition Raushan Ershad met with the prime minister and discussed their party's internal matters, he said, "It is not likely that our relations with Jatiya Party will be stained following any single word [request]. 

"The prime minister has not confirmed anything yet about forming an alliance with the Jatiya Party," he added.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

4h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

10h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

44m | TBS Stories
Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

1h | Tech Talk
What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

2h | TBS World
Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

4h | TBS World