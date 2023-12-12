BNP, some foreign entities behind conspiracy to foil elections: Quader

The BNP, along with some foreign entities, are behind the conspiracy to disrupt the upcoming national elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The BNP is using tactics of terror and conspiracy to obstruct the national elections. Certain foreign entities are involved in it as well," Quader said while talking to reporters at Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban in Tejgaon on Tuesday (12 December).

"The motivations behind these actions could relate to aspirations for military dominance and geopolitical advantages in the region," he added.

Mentioning that the country is going through a challenging period, the AL general secretary said the challenge must be overcome with dignity.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the upcoming elections will be conducted in a fair manner.

Mentioning that the Leader of the Opposition Raushan Ershad met with the prime minister and discussed their party's internal matters, he said, "It is not likely that our relations with Jatiya Party will be stained following any single word [request].

"The prime minister has not confirmed anything yet about forming an alliance with the Jatiya Party," he added.