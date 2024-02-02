BNP slams Russian ambassdor's remarks on Jan 7 election

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy' recent comments on the 12th parliamentary election is unexpected, the BNP said on Friday (2 February), adding that the party thinks it has hurt the democratic sentiment of the people of Bangladesh.

In a statement, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party called upon Russia to show due respect to the aspirations and democratic values of the people of Bangladesh.

"We have noticed that Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantitsky described BNP's statement on Russia's role in the 12th parliamentary election as false and misleading. He also claimed that the people of Bangladesh elected the (current) government as 41.8 percent people cast their votes in the election and most of them voted for the Awami League," the statement reads.

Protesting the remarks of the Russian envoy, the party said, "We would like to say his (Ambassador's) unwarranted, unacceptable and pro-Awami statement has hurt the democratic sentiment of the people of Bangladesh."

It said all Bangladeshi citizens who are not involved in the politics of Awami League have lost their rights and freedom, and become subjugated in their own country. "People from all walks of life have been subjected to discrimination, injustice and oppression due to the corruption, misrule and criminal activities perpetrated by the anti-people Awami League regime over the last 15 years."

The statement said the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and the democratic world are identical. "That common goal is to ensure democracy, good governance, human rights and prosperity in Bangladesh through an elected and accountable government."

The party said the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh expect that Russia, India, China, or any other country will not unduly support the misrule of the anti-mass and fascist Sheikh Hasina government by standing against the strong will of the people.

Recalling the long-standing cordial relations between Bangladesh and Russia, the statement said, "BNP believes that long-term diplomatic success lies in building bridges of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. That's why the BNP urges Russia to show proper respect to the aspirations and interests of the people of Bangladesh, including their democratic values, determination for independence and great sacrifices."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky said the BNP's allegation regarding the role of Russia in forming the new government of Awami League was 'misleading or false'.

Talking to reporters after a call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, he also said no one should believe the statement in which the opposition party alleged that the current government is not the government of the people of Bangladesh, but of India, China and Russia.

In the statement, the BNP said the 12th election was not held to establish the voting rights of the people and reflect their aspirations.

The party claimed that a farcical dummy election was held on January 7 to deceive the nation and to help prolong the illegal power of the unconstitutional, fascist and authoritarian regime of Sheikh Hasina and institutions and individuals loyal to her.

Justifying their position on the election, the BNP mentioned that various democratic countries, seven renowned international organizations and various foreign observers said the election was not fair and free.

"Since the one-sided election on January 7 was not free, fair and impartial, holding a new and meaningful election is now a mass demand of the people of Bangladesh. So, BNP has been carrying out a simultaneous movement with all pro-democracy political parties to restore the people's snatched voting rights through simultaneous movement with all pro-democracy political parties," said the statement.