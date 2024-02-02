BNP slams Russian ambassdor's remarks on 7 Jan election

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 12:21 am

In a statement, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party called upon Russia to show due respect to the aspirations and democratic values of the people of Bangladesh.

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy's recent comments on the 12th parliamentary election are unexpected and pro-Awami League, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Friday (2 February).

In a statement, Rizvi deemed the envoy's remarks "unwarranted", saying they disrespected the democratic sentiments of the people of Bangladesh.

"We have noticed that Russian Ambassador Alexander Mantitsky described BNP's statement on Russia's role in the 12th parliamentary election as false and misleading. He also claimed that the people of Bangladesh elected the (current) government as 41.8% of people cast their votes in the election and most of them voted for the Awami League," the statement read.

Protesting the remarks of the Russian envoy, the party said, "We would like to say his unwarranted, unacceptable and pro-Awami statement has hurt the democratic sentiment of the people of Bangladesh."

The statement also said that the January 7 election did not reflect the people's desire to establish or aspire to voting rights.

Urging a fresh and credible election, the BNP highlighted its ongoing efforts to restore voting rights and its commitment to a peaceful movement alongside other democratic forces.

Highlighting Bangladesh's longstanding friendship with Russia, the BNP appealed to the ambassador to acknowledge the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people and uphold democratic values.

