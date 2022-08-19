BNP slams Momen for 'asking India to keep PM Hasina's govt in power'

Questioning whether the Awami League government has been in power at the "mercy" of India, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday demanded an explanation on the foreign minister's recent statement on seeking India's backing to keep PM Sheikh Hasina in power.

"Ministers from a rally of the Awami League in Dhaka issued various threats and used terrorist language. When you are issuing so many threats, why does your foreign minister seek India's help to sustain your government and your prime minister?" he said.

Speaking at a discussion marking its 42nd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal, the BNP leader said their party wants an explanation of the foreign minister's statement, reports the UNB.

"We want to know from the government, the foreign minister and also from the Indian government what is the meaning of what the foreign minister said? Does it mean that this government is sustaining with India's backing? People want to know the meaning of this. It's urgent."

He also said questions have been raised about whether Bangladesh will really be an independent state or not, whether Bangladesh will really be a democratic country or not and whether the people of Bangladesh will get back their rights or not.

Since it came to power, Fakhrul said, the Awami League has snatched the rights of the people of Bangladesh in a very well-planned way while the constitution has been amended annulling the provisions of the caretaker government and depriving people of their scope to vote and elect their representatives every five years.

Other senior BNP leaders also slammed the foreign minister for his statement.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary-General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the foreign minister's statement proves that people are not in favour of the government.

"The government has lost everything because they abandoned the people. So, they are approaching others to remain in power," said Rizvi while talking to reporters after placing wreaths on Ziaur Rahman's grave on the founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Shecchwasebak Dal on Friday morning.

"The government cannot face the people as they buried the voting system, democracy and freedom of expression in the country. Now they want to remain in power with the help of others, endangering our freedom," he added, saying that the foreign minister sometimes naively speaks the truth.

In another programme at the National Press Club, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said it is highly unlikely that India will be able to sustain the current government in power.

Criticising Momen, the BNP leader said keeping the Awami League in power is far-fetched. "Even if the party is auctioned, no one will want to buy it.

"If we do not partake in elections, who will keep this government? India? Quite impossible," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South Convenor of BNP Abdus Salam expressed his doubt if Momen is a minister of Bangladesh or India.

Addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club, the BNP leader said no one is safe under this government.

Salam urged everyone to form a movement for halting the government from power. "It's not the right time to stay at home. If the Awami League government remains in power, we will lose our sovereignty," he added.

Foreign Minister Momen, while addressing a Janmashtami programme in JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on Thursday evening, said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever was necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," Momen said.