BNP skips AL National Council today

The representatives of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not join the 22nd Awami League National Council taking place today, according to a BNP spokesperson.

"Invited party leaders have left Dhaka to attend the pre-scheduled mass procession programme in other parts of the country," BNP Organising Secretary and acting secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince told Prothom Alo on Friday night.

"Right now it is more reasonable to join the mass rally pressing with 10-point demands including the resignation of the government for the liberation of the countrymen instead of attending the conference," he responded when asked about the party's plan to join the AL national council on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, a day before the AL council, a delegation headed by Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan went to the BNP central office at the capital's Nayapaltan and invited three BNP Standing Committee members – Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan.

Earlier, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said if his party is invited to the national conference of Awami League, they will consider participating in it.

On 8 December 2009, the Awami League sent a delegation headed by its Secretary of Media Affairs Ashim Kumar Ukil to the BNP's fifth national council.

Ashim Kumar Ukil greeted Khaleda Zia on behalf of Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

On 19 March 2016, the BNP also invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the then-general secretary Sayed Ashraful Islam.