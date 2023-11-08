BNP should participate in polls with UN mediation: BNP vice chairman

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 02:19 pm

Major Hafiz urged the prime minister to sit with the BNP and other political parties to hold a fair election

BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed talks to reporters during a press conference at his Banani residence on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed talks to reporters during a press conference at his Banani residence on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The BNP should participate in the national elections with the United Nations (UN) working as the mediator, the party's Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed said today.

"The BNP will be elected if the election is fair. But the party does not have what it takes to ensure its demand for fair elections is met. Their international communication is weak," he said during a press conference at his Banani residence today (8 November).

Criticising the government, he said, "The ruling party thinks they will get votes based on development. In reality, people factor in commodity prices, freedom of speech before placing their vote."

Hafiz also debunked Information Minister Hasan Mahmud's remark that Major Hafiz will be forming a new political party to participate in polls. 

"I will soon retire from politics due to my health issues, and I will end my 31 years of political career as a BNP leader. I will not join any other political parties," he said. 

Mentioning that he has been losing interest in politics, Hafiz said the absence of Khaleda Zia is causing many issues. 

"We [BNP] have made many mistakes. We haven't had a council for eight years now. No one except Saifur Rahman said the truth in BNP," he said while criticising BNP. 

Major Hafiz urged the prime minister to sit with the BNP and other political parties to hold a fair election. "Only the two major political parties will be held accountable if the overall situation of the country deteriorates."

