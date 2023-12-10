BNP sets record of human rights violation: Quader

Awami League AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has set a record of human rights violation, which is unprecedented in the contemporary world.

"The worst instance that BNP has set in human rights violations in this country would not be found anywhere in the world. They have broken all the world records to this end. We want to say this clearly. The talking of human rights does not suit them," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon.

He said despite widespread violation of human rights during the reigns of military dictator Ziaur Rahman and his wife Begum Zia, BNP leaders do not get ashamed.

"Even today, they (BNP leaders) say that the AL government is the first in human rights violation. But during 2001 to 2006, they killed around 21,000 AL leaders and activists," he said.

The AL general secretary said the incident of the August 15 in 1975 is rare in the world history and this atrocity was one of the biggest incidents of human rights violation.

Four national leaders were killed in jail, while these killings were carried out to annihilate the pro-liberation forces, he said.

After Ziaur Rahman, BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia started the politics of enforced disappearances and killing, Quader said, adding that BNP has created a hideous example of human rights violation in the country and it has broken the record in human rights violation.

About the BNP's blockade programme, he said, the conventional blockade and hartal are the result of BNP's failed movement.

Human rights violators are now vocal about human rights, the AL general secretary said, adding that listening to them, it seems that they are the soul agents of world leaders.

About the election campaign, Quader said the Awami League is likely to start its election campaign from Sylhet on 20 December.

Regarding seat sharing with AL allies, he said there is time to withdraw the candidature till 17 December and this issue will be resolved within this period.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Mirza Azam, office secretary Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayam Khan were, among others, present.