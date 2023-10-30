BNP sends letter to embassies blaming govt for 28 Oct violence

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sent a letter to foreign embassies in Dhaka, blaming the government and police force for the violence that occurred during political rallies on 28 October.

Wishing anonymity, a senior BNP leader told The Business Standard that the letter was sent to the embassies on Monday (30 October) morning.

"The letter containing evidence of attacks on BNP's peaceful gatherings has been sent to various embassies. The letter also outlines the circumstances that have necessitated the BNP to go for tougher programmes," said the BNP leader.

The letter was sent by BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on behalf of the party.

The AL, BNP and Jamaat took to the streets on Saturday (28 October), after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength. But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan around 2:15pm following clashes with law enforcers.

The BNP observed a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Sunday to protest the "police action on the gathering."

Following the clashes during the 28 October rally, the BNP leaders and activists across the country faced mass arrests. Police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday. He was later shown arrested in murder and arson cases filed with the Paltan Police Station.

At least two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on Saturday.

The opposition party then announced a hartal on 29 October, which was marred with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths.

Meanwhile, dozens of cases were filed against BNP leaders and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case over vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the 28 October rally.

The BNP then announced a three-day nationwide blockade starting Tuesday to protest against the detention of Mirza Fakhrul, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

Below is the complete version of the letter: