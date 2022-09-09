BNP sees no visible achievement from PM’s India visit

Politics

UNB
09 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

BNP sees no visible achievement from PM’s India visit

UNB
09 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
BNP sees no visible achievement from PM’s India visit

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said there was no "visible achievement" of Bangladesh, except the Kushiyara River water sharing MoU, from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day visit to India.

"In this visit, the achievement of Bangladesh so far that we can see is 53 cusecs of water from the Kushiyara River. We have not seen any other visible achievement" he said.

Stating that a defense contract worth $500 million has been signed to buy military vehicles from India, the BNP leader said it has been assured that border killings will be brought to zero level.  "On the day this was said, one person was killed at the Dinajpur border and two others remained missing. This's the outcome (of her visit)."

He was talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave alongwith the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, marking its 44th founding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday night returned home wrapping her four-day official  visit to India.

During her visit, Hasina had bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and met Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately on Tuesday.

After the bilateral talks between the two leaders, Dhaka and Delhi signed seven MoUs -- demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas, including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.

Fakhrul  said though there was no fruitful outcome from the visit,  the ruling party leaders are highlighting their love for India.

"The government has become desperate (to stay in power). You must remember that before this visit, the Foreign Minister (AK Abdul Momen) had said that he had requested the Indian leaders to take measures to keep the Awami League government in power by any means possible," he observed.

The BNP leader said their party believes that all the democratic countries will play their role in upholding democracy and establishing people's rights around the world. 

"India is our good friend and a democratic country. We believe that India will also keep its democratic character intact," he said.

Unleashing the reign of terror by govt

Fakhrul slammed the government for attacking their party's peaceful programmes across the country and implicating their leaders and activists in 'false' and 'fictitious' cases.

"False cases were filed against many of our leaders and workers over the last few weeks. Fictitious cases are also being filed against us as they did in the past. You know that already three of our leaders have been killed," he said. 

Referring to his Thursday's visit to Popular Hospital to see Shrabon, a 14-year-old bullet-hit leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Kishireganj unit, the BNP leader said, the boy's lung, liver and kidney were affected by bullets. "He is vomiting blood…doctors are trying their best to save his life."

Besides, he said, many leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies have lost their eyesight while many others have sustained various injuries and became maimed. "They (govt) have again unleashed a reign of terror all over the country. I would like to say no one can hang onto power by resorting to terror acts."

Reacting to the law minister's comment that BNP's programmes will not be obstructed if it does not resort to violence, Fakhrul said, "BNP does not believe in terrorism and engage in terror acts…the cadres of Chhatra League and Jubo League have attacked peaceful programmes of democracy-loving people. We strongly condemn it. We'll defeat them with the power of the people."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / PM's India visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

3h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

5h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

7h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

3h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

3h | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

3h | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’