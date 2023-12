A delegation of the BNP went to the DMP commissioner's office at 4:00pm today to seek permission for holding a victory rally on 16 December.

The delegation included the party's Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Publicity Secretary of Jatiyabadi Ainjibi Forum Advocate Mahbubur Rahman Khan.

BNP Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal Khan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

More to follow...