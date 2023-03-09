BNP seeks govt’s initiative to bring its leader Salahuddin back from India

BNP on Thursday urged the government to bring back its Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed who was recently acquitted by the judge court in India's Shillong in a case filed against him over trespassing into the neighbouring country in 2015.

"Salahuddin Ahmed is a prominent politician of Bangladesh. He has been forced to spend eight years in jail and under house arrest in India for no valid reasons," said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also said it is the government's responsibility to bring him back as he was acquitted by the Indian court.

"We call upon the government of Bangladesh to take steps for bringing back Salahuddin Ahmed to the country as a free man," Fakhrul said.

He also sought the Indian government's cooperation in this regard. "We want our beloved leader Salahuddin Ahmed back to us immediately."

Fakhrul urged the Indian government to send Salahuddin Ahmed back to Bangladesh with dignity by ensuring his human rights.

He also said Salahuddin is one of the victims of the repressive activities of the 'fascist' Awami League government.

The BNP leader said Salahuddin has been forced to live in exile in India for 8 years facing a 'false case'. "He was put on trial in an Indian court for illegally entering that country. Salahuddin Ahmed was acquitted by the judgment of the trial court and the appellate court.

With his acquittal, Fakhrul said it has been proven that Salahuddin Ahmed has been subjected to endless torture and harassment by the 'illegitimate' government of Bangladesh. "We want him back now unconditionally."

He also called upon the government to ensure BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's unconditional release so that she can be taken to any advanced centre abroad for her treatment.

On 28 February last, the judge court in India's Shillong upheld a magistrate court's verdict that acquitted BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed in a case filed against him over trespassing into India.

Earlier on 26 October, 2018, the court of the first class judicial magistrate, DG Kharshiing, acquitted Salahuddin Ahmed in the case and asked the state government to take necessary steps for his immediate repatriation.

After remaining missing for around two months, Salahuddin, a former state minister, was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on 11 May, 2015.

He was arrested for entering India without any valid documents. A case was filed against him under the Foreigners Act.

Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

However, BNP claimed that Salahuddin was picked up from a house in the city's Uttara area on 10 March, 2015 allegedly by unidentified men who introduced themselves as detectives.