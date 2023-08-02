BNP seeks DMP permission for human chain programmes on 3-4 August

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has applied to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeking permission for human chain programme in front of the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan on Thursday (3 August) and Friday (4 August).

BNP has submitted an application on Wednesday (2 August) for human chain programmes around 10:30am on two consecutive days, DMP commissioner's Special Assistant Syed Mamun Mostafa told The Business Standard.

"Decision will be taken by the DMP authority and we will inform them of the updates," he said.

The DMP previously gave BNP permission to hold rallies by imposing 26 conditions including embargo on convicted person's speech.

BNP has been holding back to back rallies in demand of resignation the current government and a non-partisan polls-time government.

However, they have also been staging protests claiming their party leaders and activists are being attacked at its sit-in programmes.

On 12 July, BNP held a rally in front of its Nayapaltan office, during which they claimed hundreds of their leaders were harassed and even detained at various checkposts when entering the capital to attend the rally.

They also held a grand rally at 29 July, which was virtually addressed by the party's Chairman Tarique Rahman.