BNP seeks DMP permission for human chain programmes on 3-4 August

Politics

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

BNP seeks DMP permission for human chain programmes on 3-4 August

BNP has submitted an application on Wednesday for human chain programmes around 10:30am on two consecutive days, said DMP commissioner's Special Assistant Syed Mamun Mostafa

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:43 pm
BNP seeks DMP permission for human chain programmes on 3-4 August

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has applied to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeking permission for human chain programme in front of the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan on Thursday (3 August) and Friday (4 August).

BNP has submitted an application on Wednesday (2 August) for  human chain programmes around 10:30am on two consecutive days, DMP commissioner's Special Assistant Syed Mamun Mostafa told The Business Standard.

"Decision will be taken by the DMP authority and we will inform them of the updates," he said.

The DMP previously gave BNP permission to hold rallies by imposing 26 conditions including embargo on convicted person's speech.

BNP-affiliated organisations to hold nationwide protest rallies on Thursday

BNP has been holding back to back rallies in demand of resignation the current government and a non-partisan polls-time government.

However, they have also been staging protests claiming their party leaders and activists are being attacked at its sit-in programmes.

On 12 July, BNP held a rally in front of its Nayapaltan office, during which they claimed hundreds of their leaders were harassed and even detained at various checkposts when entering the capital to attend the rally.

They also held a grand rally at 29 July, which was virtually addressed by the party's Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Human chain / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low