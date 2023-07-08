BNP is secretly preparing for election: Salman F Rahman

Politics

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 09:20 pm

Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS
Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Saturday that despite the BNP's public declaration of non-participation in the upcoming national election, they are secretly making preparations for it.

Addressing the BNP, he said, "There is no use in complaining to foreign powers. Foreign countries desire to witness free and fair elections in Bangladesh, an objective that the current government is firmly committed to achieving."

While participating as the chief guest at several interactive sessions with local residents in his constituency in Nawabganj, Dohar, he said that the BNP is using the opportunity of digital Bangladesh to spread misinformation at home and abroad.

The events were organised as part of the preparation for the forthcoming parliamentary election, according to a press release.

He further added that the next national election would be conducted in accordance with the constitution under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Salman F Rahman inaugurated seven bridges in Al Aminbazar and two bridges in Bilaspur while also visiting the left bank conservation project of the Padma River in Dhalarpar, Muksudpur.

Salman F Rahman

