BNP, Sechchasebak Dal bring out processions in Dhaka on day-2 of fourth phase of blockades

BNP brought out a procession in Shantinagar area in support of the blockade on 13 November. Photo: Collected

BNP and Sechchasebak Dal brought out processions in the capital's Shantinagar and Uttara areas today as the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and their allied parties entered its second day.

Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, former president of Chhatra Dal and co-volunteer affairs secretary of BNP, led the procession in the Shantinagar area on Monday (13 November).

The protest march started from the Shantinagar intersection and ended at Mouchak via Malibagh.

Many other leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations took part in the procession.

Meanwhile, Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in Uttara.

Riaz Uddin, former president of the organisation led the procession.

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November).

At least five buses were set on fire across the country on the first day of the fourth round of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties.

According to the fire services department, there were a total of nine fire incidents from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday in Dhaka city, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Barishal.

Meanwhile, BNP senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed the death of one partyman and over 365 BNP arrests in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours as of 5pm on Sunday.

He alleged, "Last Saturday, in the Gauripur Upazila of Mymensingh district, the joint convener of Upazila Swecchasebak Dal Md Swapan died. After being chased by the DB police, he jumped into the pond and died from electrocution."

The BNP leader claimed that 13 BNP men were killed and 12,000 arrested centring on BNP's October 28 rally and subsequent hartal and blockade programmes.

The BNP's movement partner, Jamaat-e-Islami, also asserted that three of its activists were killed and 2,000 have been arrested since 28 October. In the last 24 hours, 64 activists were across the country, the party said.

Since on Sunday morning, various types of vehicles, including buses, minibuses, and private cars have been observed on the streets of Dhaka.

However, the traffic is notably lighter than usual with fewer passengers. Due to the limited number of passengers, many long-distance buses did not depart from Dhaka.