BNP to respond if given written proposal for dialogue on national polls: Khasru

Standing Committee Member of BNP Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said his party will consider a response if it receives a written proposal regarding a joint dialogue concerning the government to be formed during the upcoming national polls.

However, BNP is not taking into account the statements made by Awami League leaders and ministers over the issue, he added while addressing the press in Dhaka on Wednesday (7 June).

Khasru emphasised that the party is focused on transforming the country's existing political landscape and said, "It is not important for me to answer who is saying what in any programme.

"If someone presents a written proposal [of a dialogue on the national election] to us, then we will consider responding to it."

When BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was asked about the matter during a press conference this noon, he declined to make a direct comment, but said, "This shows the situation of Awami League."

Yesterday (Tuesday, 6 June), in a meeting of the ruling party-led 14-party alliance, Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu expressed that if necessary, they would be willing to engage in face-to-face dialogue with BNP under the mediation of the United Nations (UN).

Today, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal acknowledged the significance of dialogue and negotiation, stating, "Everything can be resolved through dialogue. There is no alternative to negotiation."

Although, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has remarked that there is not any political crisis in Bangladesh that the UN.

It remains to be seen whether BNP will receive a written proposal for dialogue and how the situation will unfold in the coming days.