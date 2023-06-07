BNP to respond if given written proposal for dialogue on national polls: Khasru

Politics

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:56 pm

Related News

BNP to respond if given written proposal for dialogue on national polls: Khasru

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:56 pm
BNP to respond if given written proposal for dialogue on national polls: Khasru

Standing Committee Member of BNP Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said his party will consider a response if it receives a written proposal regarding a joint dialogue concerning the government to be formed during the upcoming national polls.

However, BNP is not taking into account the statements made by Awami League leaders and ministers over the issue, he added while addressing the press in Dhaka on Wednesday (7 June).

Khasru emphasised that the party is focused on transforming the country's existing political landscape and said, "It is not important for me to answer who is saying what in any programme. 

"If someone presents a written proposal [of a dialogue on the national election] to us, then we will consider responding to it."

When BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was asked about the matter during a press conference this noon, he declined to make a direct comment, but said, "This shows the situation of Awami League."

Yesterday (Tuesday, 6 June), in a meeting of the ruling party-led 14-party alliance, Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu expressed that if necessary, they would be willing to engage in face-to-face dialogue with BNP under the mediation of the United Nations (UN).

Today, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal acknowledged the significance of dialogue and negotiation, stating, "Everything can be resolved through dialogue. There is no alternative to negotiation."

Although, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has remarked that there is not any political crisis in Bangladesh that the UN.  

It remains to be seen whether BNP will receive a written proposal for dialogue and how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / BNP / politics / Amir Hossain Amu / BNP leader Amir Khasru / National polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

2h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

6h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

4h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

1h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

2h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

20h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection