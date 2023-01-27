BNP resorts to march protest after losing strength: Info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday criticised the BNP for its latest move to march across the city, saying that the party has resorted to such a mode of protest after losing its strength.

"BNP has become like an old car that needs to run its engine regularly to keep it functional. BNP also survives the same way by announcing regular programmes," the minister told reporters after visiting the ground in Rajshahi where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally on Sunday.

Hasan Mahmud mentioned that the prime minister will inaugurate a number of development projects during her visit to Rajshahi.

"The mass gathering at Sunday's rally will be 10 times bigger than the capacity of the venue. The rally will spread into the entire city," he added.

Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announed that the party will hold walk-in protests across the capital on 28, 30, 31 January and 1 February.

Bangladesh Awami League Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Dablu Sarkar, District Awami League General Secretary Abdul Wadud Dara and other Awami League leaders were present with the information minister.