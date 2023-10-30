BNP repeated long history of violence on 28 Oct, Momen tells diplomats

The BNP has a long history of violence and vandalism and they did the same thing on 28 October, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told diplomats and other international agencies on the current political situation Monday afternoon.

"They have not learnt anything from the past," the minister said at the briefing at state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

The opposition is now out to unleash violence in the country again, he said.

Momen continued, "We are shocked by what unfolded on 28 October. We are not however surprised [as we have] experienced BNP-Jamaat's dreadful violent events in the past.

"They have not changed much."

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Law Minister Anisul Huq were also present on the occasion.