BNP rally at Nayapaltan if govt can't give alternative venue: Mirza Abbas

UNB
07 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:05 pm

File image
File image

BNP has said that they will hold their 10 December rally in front of their party office in Nayapaltan if the government doesn't come up with an alternative venue.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas said this at a press conference held at the party's central office at Nayapaltan on Wednesday noon.

"Our rally will be peaceful. We've chosen Nayapaltan for our programme, now the government has to suggest an alternative and acceptable venue. If the government can't provide a suitable venue, we'll carry out our rally at our chosen place, no matter what happens," said Abbas.

Replying to a question, Abbas said they expect that police will be neutral while performing their duties.

"They say that our programme will cause public suffering. But the road in front of Awami League's central office in Gulistan and road 32 in Dhanmondi have been blocked for the last 20 years. Aren't the people of these areas suffering due to the blockade?" added Abbas.

Abbas further said that the Awami League leaders are in fear of losing power as they're using the law enforcement agencies for conducting drives at the houses of BNP leaders and activists and arresting them without any valid reason.

BNP's Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said that they want Motijheel Ideal School and College premises to be the alternative venue for their rally.

"We attended a meeting with police today at 2:00pm when we have reiterated that we want our rally to be held either at Nayapaltan or the Ideal School premises. We're currently waiting for a response from police," said Anee.

