BNP rally underway at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's unconditional release

Participants from Dhaka metropolis and surrounding districts arrived at the rally venue in processions, chanting slogans for Khaleda Zia's release. Photo: TBS

The BNP public rally demanding the unconditional release of its ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia has begun in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office with the participation of thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.

The event began around 2:45pm with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

By 2pm, the Nayapaltan area was filled with BNP men marching in preparation for the rally, leading to the closure of both sides of the road in front of the office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the programme as the chief guest, with Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas presiding over the rally and Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tukur moderating the speeches of senior leaders and top officials of affiliated organisations.

Earlier this morning, despite the rain, a temporary stage was set up on six pickups in front of the central office, complete with banners and microphones extending from Nayapaltan to Fakirapool intersection and from Kakrail to Karnaphuli Market.

Standing Committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Begum Selima Rahman, and others were also present on the main stage.

Previously, on 26 June, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced rallies in metropolitan cities on 1 July and across all districts on 3 July to demand the "unconditional" release of the ailing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. He stated, "Khaleda Zia is seriously ill and may lose her life at any time. Yet, she is not being granted permission for better treatment due to the pretext of a court ruling. Therefore, we have decided to take to the streets to press our demands."

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes. On 11 June 2022, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with multiple heart blockages at Evercare Hospital, one of which was 95% blocked and treated with a stent placement.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her residence, 'Firoza,' in Gulshan. She was promptly admitted to the CCU, where her treatment began under the supervision of a medical board. On 23 June, a group of specialist doctors at Evercare Hospital successfully implanted a pacemaker in Khaleda Zia's chest. Dr Zahid, who serves as a BNP vice chairman, mentioned that Khaleda had previously experienced heart issues involving three blockages. "After a thorough assessment, the medical board opted to implant the pacemaker in her heart," he explained.

On the same day, Law Minister Anisul Huq stated that there is no legal provision allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be sent abroad for medical treatment. "Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been suspended under an executive order which was issued based on a specific law. According to this law, there is no provision for sending her abroad," he noted.