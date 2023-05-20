BNP rally begins in Motijheel

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Dhaka North city unit started their rally in front of Pirjangi Majar in Motijheel around 3pm Saturday (20 May).

The party is holding the programme to protest against the government's disregard of directives from the High Court and subordinate courts, arbitrary arrests of its leaders and activists, false cases and police harassment, rising commodity prices, frequent power outages, and corruption of the Awami League government.

Although the rally and procession were supposed to start after noon, the activists started gathering in front of Pirjangi Majar since morning.

Members of Dhaka North city's different units joined the rally with small processions.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain joined the rally as the chief guest with party leader Abdus Salam in the chair.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the rally area to maintain law and order.

On the second day of BNP's pre-scheduled four-day programme, the party is holding public meetings in 18 districts today.