BNP rally begins in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Dhaka North city unit started their rally at the Shyamoli Club Ground in the capital's Adabar around 3pm Friday (19 May).

BNP is holding the programme to protest against the government's disregard of high court and subordinate courts' directives, arbitrary arrests of its leaders and activists, false cases and police harassment, increase in commodity prices, rampant load shedding, and the corruption of the Awami League government.

As the day progressed, Shyamoli and its surrounding areas became active with the presence of BNP leaders and activists.

Although the rally and procession were supposed to start after noon, the activists started gathering at the club ground in the morning. Small processions of different BNP units of the capital started coming as they chanted slogans.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest in the Dhaka Metropolitan North rally chaired by Aman Ullah Aman and moderated by Member Secretary Aminul Haque. BNP's top leaders have already taken their seats on the stage.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area on account of the rally.

On the first day of its four-day programme, BNP is holding rallies in nine cities and 27 districts today.