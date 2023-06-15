BNP protests arrests, erasing plaque in Ctg

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has issued a press statement protesting the arrests of its activists and leaders as well as erasing a plaque with an inscription of its party founder Ziaur Rahman at a park in Chattogram.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the BNP claimed the ruling party's student wing attacked and injured its activists who were attending a procession of youth and students on Wednesday.

Later, on Wednesday night, police arrested eight people, including former Chhatra Dal leader Naushad and his brother, from their residence in Chandgaon, the statement said.

Furthermore, throughout the night, the police conducted raids on the houses of various party workers under the pretext of searching and arresting 25 people, it said.

Besides, a plaque with an inscription of Ziaur Rahman at Biplob Udyan was erased with ink, the statement further said.

"It has been done deliberately by the Awami League to suppress the peaceful movement of the BNP. We strongly condemn these arrests, false charges, and acts of violence," it said.

The statement was signed by several senior leaders of the BNP and was released by the Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the party.

In the press release, BNP mentioned that the ruling party has been attempting to distort the history of the independence by erasing the name of Ziaur Rahman.

They also demanded the immediate release of the "falsely accused BNP men and the punishment of the armed terrorists who attacked the peaceful BNP gathering".