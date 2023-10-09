BNP protest rally begins at Nayapaltan

Politics

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 04:34 pm

BNP supporters gather at Nayapaltan to take part in a rally demanding the release of party&#039;s Chairperson Khaleda Zia on 9 October 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP supporters gather at Nayapaltan to take part in a rally demanding the release of party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia on 9 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area, demanding to send the party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

The rally began around 3:30pm, although it was scheduled for 2pm.

Partymen started gathering in the area in the afternoon, and the area soon became crowded.

Different units of the BNP brought out processions while chanting slogans and holding banners and festoons.

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Acting Convenor Professor Farhad Halim Donor will attend the rally as the chief guest.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP Standing Committee members, seniors and leaders of organisations will address the rally.

Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area centring the rally.

