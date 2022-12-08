BNP proposes Kamalapur, DMP Bangla College for 10 Dec rally venue

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has proposed Kamalapur Stadium as an alternative venue to Nayapaltan for its 10 December rally in Dhaka.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave the ground of Mirpur Government Bangla College as the alternative.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu told the media after a meeting with the DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his office in the capital Thursday (8 December).

"We discussed the matter for over two hours. Both parties finally agreed that the rally will be held either in Kamalapur Stadium or Mirpur Government Bangla College ground," said Harun Ar Rashid, additional commissioner of DMP's detective branch. 

"BNP will visit both the venues proposed in the meeting and ultimately pick one," he added.

When asked who made the proposals in the first place, the police official said, "We discussed it with the BNP leaders and they agreed to explore both locations." 

Bulu told journalists that the party prefers Kamalapur Stadium over the Mirpur school ground and will let the police know shortly after checking out the places.

The meeting took place in the wake of uncertainty over the venue for BNP's 10 December rally in Dhaka, following BNP men's clash with the police in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters Wednesday.
 

Comments

