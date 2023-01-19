BNP is preparing for major attacks and sabotage: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader alleged that opposition BNP is preparing for major attacks and sabotage across the country.

"Militancy in the country seems inactive but BNP is active in disguise. Detectives have such information," he said.

He said this during an exchange of views with reporters after a meeting at Setu Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

Quader said that BNP does not need to rescue democracy again as democracy has been freed long ago under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that BNP should be banned for lying and conspiracy, not Awami League.

The AL leader said his party will remain on the streets to protect people's lives and property and continue their mass campaign and peace rally until election.

He said that Awami League does not call counter-programme as his party has no desire to clash with BNP.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged Awami League to refrain from holding counter programmes on the days of BNP and other opposition parties' programmes.

"Please do not hold any counter programmes and obstruct those. Awami League and the government have to take the responsibility if any untoward situation is created for this reason," the BNP leader said.

Before this, the board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority was held at Setu Bhaban. In the meeting, it was decided to exempt toll only to the President on all bridges including Padma Bridge.