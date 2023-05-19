BNP preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader

Politics

BSS
19 May, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

BNP preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader

BSS
19 May, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 09:18 pm
BNP preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is taking preparation secretly for resorting to arson terrorism in the name of road march.

"BNP is getting ready for violence and conspiracy in the name of movement. BNP is taking preparation for arson terrorism during its road march. BNP's road march would be a march of fall," he told a peace rally here.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said toppling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is the key target of the BNP and that is why the party in collusion with foreign power has been involved in conspiracy to assume the state power.

"Hatching conspiracy won't bring any results. As per the constitution, there will be a fair and peaceful election in the country," he said.
Terming BNP's Nayapaltan office a factory of falsehood, the AL general secretary said BNP's Gulshan office is a factory of rumours and it must be shut down.

BNP may call for a movement but the country's people will not allow the party to make its movement a success, he said.

Quader said BNP has failed in movement and struggle. "Even if they (BNP) call for a movement, the country's people will not respond to it. Although you talk about movement frequently, the day of your movement is over now," he said.

He added that people would not join the BNP's movement as they have understood that nothing will happen through them (BNP).

"I want to assure my foreign friends that the next elections will be a free, fair and historic election. You don't need to be worried about anyone. You don't need to pay heed to knee-broken parties like BNP," the road transport minister said.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the peace rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Advocate Qumrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni, and organising secretary Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

9h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

11h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

11h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

3h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors