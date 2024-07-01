BNP postpones today's Chattogram rally

The BNP has postponed its rally in Chattogram city scheduled for today (1 July), demanding the unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, due to inclement weather.

As part of the party's nationwide programme in all divisional cities, BNP's Chattogram south and north city units were supposed to arrange the rally in the afternoon in front of the party's port city Nasimon Bhaban office in the Kazir Dewri area.

"Our rally scheduled for today (Monday) in Chattogram city has been postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions," BNP's Chattogram divisional organising secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim told UNB.

He said the rally has now been rescheduled for 7 July.

Earlier on Wednesday, BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced a three-day countrywide programme demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

As part of these programmes, BNP arranged a rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office on Saturday with the participation of thousands of party leaders and activists from associate bodies.

Additionally, BNP leaders were supposed to hold rallies in all metropolitan cities on 1 July and in all district headquarters on 3 July.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30 am on 22 June after suddenly falling ill at her Gulshan residence. A team of specialist doctors, led by Prof. Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in her chest the following day. She is now receiving treatment in a cabin with CCU facilities at the hospital.

Khaleda, aged 79 and a former prime minister, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

She was sent to Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country. This order has been extended multiple times to keep her out of jail.

Since being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021, Khaleda's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad for treatment.