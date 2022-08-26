BNP-police clash leave 37 injured in Chattogram

At least 37 people including seven cops were injured after a clash erupted between BNP men and police in Kalipur area of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram.

District BNP Convenor of Chattogram South Abu Sufian said they were holding a rally in Kalipur area around 4pm on Friday (26 August). A clash broke out after the law enforcers tried to prevent them from holding the rally.

The incident left 30 BNP leaders and activists injured, claimed Sufian.

Banshkhali Thana Officer-in-Charge Arifur Raham said BNP leaders were holding a rally blocking the road. Police came under attack while trying to prevent them.

Seven police members have been injured in the incident, he added.

