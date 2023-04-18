BNP playing with fire and will be burnt in its inferno: Quader

Politics

BSS
18 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:24 pm

BNP playing with fire and will be burnt in its inferno: Quader

BSS
18 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:24 pm
BNP playing with fire and will be burnt in its inferno: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP is playing with fire to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government but it will be burnt in its fire.

"The BNP has a habit of setting fires. They (BNP) are playing with fire to topple the government, but the BNP itself will be burnt in the inferno," he said at an Eid gift distribution programme in Dhaka.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the AL relief and social welfare sub-committee, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, distributed Eid gifts among the underprivileged people in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said probes are underway to unearth the reasons behind the fire incidents that broke out at different city markets.

The BNP has the habit of setting fire while the AL does not play with fire and it never believes in terrorism, he said.

Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talked about fire today. "If they (BNP leaders) have shame, the blame would not be put on the shoulders of the Awami League. The AL doesn't hatch plots. Rather, it is a victim of conspiracies time and time again," he said.

He said the AL works for the welfare of people and, in contrast, the BNP fulfills their pockets.

"For the BNP, power means pocket development, corruption and vote stealing. To the Awami League, to Sheikh Hasina, power means the development of people's fates and standing by the helpless people," the AL general secretary said.

He said during the holy month of Ramadan, the BNP leaders have held iftar parties with affordable people while the ruling AL is distributing iftar items and this is the difference between the AL and BNP.

"This is the difference between Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia," he said.

Quader said Bangladesh is doing well despite the ongoing global crisis and the country is addressing the situation better than many developed countries.

Chaired by AL relief and social welfare affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and deputy publicity secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

