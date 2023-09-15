BNP plans new programmes to intensify all-out movement

The BNP will announce a series of nonstop programmes on 18 September, as part of its simultaneous movement aimed at toppling the government before national polls schedule, the party's secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has said.

"The Awami League had to rig the last two [general] elections. Meanwhile, the country's entire system has been set to bring one party to power," he said at a press briefing on Friday.

Mirza Fakhrul added that they were astounded at a recent remark of the Prime Minister where she reportedly expressed annoyance regarding the ongoing noise over elections.

However, the BNP plans to continue the nonstop movement until 3 October aiming to oust the incumbent government before polls schedule, seeking the polls under a neutral caretaker government.

Sources at the BNP said that as part of the movement, three associate bodies of the party - Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal – will hold road marches in five divisions of the country from today.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to attend a two-day road march from Rangpur to Bogura beginning from today.

According to BNP sources, the youth rallies will be held in Bhairab, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet on 21 September, in Jhenaidah, Jessore, Noapara and Khulna on 26 September, and in Cumilla, Feni, Mirsarai and Chattogram Road on 30 September.

Meanwhile, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman attended a meeting with top leaders of the party and its associate wings over Skype from London on Thursday, stressing elimination of lack of coordination among the organising secretaries to make the all-out movement successful, said the sources.

As per sources at the BNP and other parties of the simultaneous movement, road marches will be held at district and divisional level as well, demanding the resignation of the incumbent government. In addition, tougher programmes under the banner of the All-Party Students' Alliance and the All-Party Workers' Union are likely this month.